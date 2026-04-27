Elderly man found dead with injuries in Chennai's Medavakkam

CHENNAI: A 77-year-old man was found dead with injuries at a flower shop in Medavakkam, Chennai, on Sunday morning, police said. A man who was last seen with him is being questioned.

The deceased, Karuppaiah from Aruppukottai, had been living in Chennai for over 30 years. He worked at the shop on Medavakkam–Mambakkam Main Road junction for the past two months, tying garlands and sleeping on the premises.

According to police, the shop owner, Manoharan, discovered Karuppaiah lying dead when he opened the shop around 9.30 am.

Medavakkam police sent the body to Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Manoharan told police that he had visited the shop around 10.30 pm on Saturday and had seen Karuppaiah in the company of a man identified as John. Police said the man is being questioned. A case was registered.