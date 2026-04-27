Experts weigh in on obsession after breakup, sparked by Tamil reality show

Individuals who recognise themselves falling into these patterns should focus on breaking the loop between intrusive thoughts and impulsive actions, experts say. Although enrolling in therapy will help, not many have the resources to access help. In such cases, they should try to reduce triggers or reactivation, Megha emphasises. “Something as simple as an Instagram story or seeing their name pop up can restart this cycle and that needs to end. Blocking or muting ex-partners can create a psychological space for one to stabilise. After this comes learning to pause impulses and externalise reactions safely by maybe processing the feelings and emotions by journaling thoughts. This is better than sending those thoughts as a text message to the ex.”

Ezhil Meena also adds that one could have an accountability partner who can check if one is texting their ex. Another option is to also schedule worry periods to break from rumination loops. “It is called behavioural interruption where one can schedule worry periods. This is a cognitive behaviour therapy technique which really works,” she informs. But these are all short term fixes, she says, adding, “These wounds run deep and it is always good to have a conversation with a therapist if resources allow it.”

Tying this back to the Tamil debate show participant who triggered widespread response, Ezhil Meena highlights how dangerous it can be for people to use labels such as “toxic” and “obsessive” to describe her on social media. “These are grief responses and if labelled as ‘toxic’, people will start repressing their grief responses altogether.”

“This generation uses therapy language but does not do the therapy work. I strongly believe that people can’t pathologise this way because it can become incredibly reductive and affect a person. Only a medical professional can pathologise,” she concludes.