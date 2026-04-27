Five, including juveniles, held for stabbing woman during bike theft attempt in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman was stabbed by a group of youths under the influence of ganja when she caught them attempting to steal motorcycles parked outside her house, police said.

Deepa, a resident of Eraneeswarar Koil 3rd Street in Ennore, was alerted by a noise outside and found a group trying to make off with a motorcycle and a moped parked below her house. They were also tampering with other bikes parked nearby.

When she confronted them, they abused her verbally. As she persisted, one of them pulled out a knife, stabbed her and fled with the others. Neighbours who heard her cries rushed out, but the accused had already escaped. Deepa sustained injuries to her hand and was taken to the Tiruvottiyur Government Hospital for treatment.

Ennore police registered a case based on her complaint and, with the help of CCTV footage from the area, arrested five people on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Santhosh, 33, from Thazhankuppam, Lokeshwaran, 22, Jayanthan, 18, and two 17-year-old juveniles from Ernavur Tsunami Quarters.

The police said that during interrogation the accused admitted to being under the influence of ganja. They were allegedly targeting unlocked vehicles to steal and sell quickly, as they were short of money to buy alcohol.

The three adults were remanded in judicial custody while the juveniles were sent to an observation home. Police are also examining whether the group is linked to any previous offences.

Further investigation is underway.