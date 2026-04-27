Krishna water to Tamil Nadu stopped for maintenance work, to resume in May

CHENNAI: Even as the combined storage in lakes supplying drinking water to Chennai has dipped below last year’s level, the release of Krishna River water from Andhra Pradesh has been halted due to maintenance work on the Kandaleru–Poondi (KP) Canal. The release is expected to resume in the first week of May.

A Metro Water official said the Andhra Pradesh government had taken up maintenance work on its stretch of the canal. “The works began two weeks ago, and water release was stopped for this purpose. We have been informed that the work will be completed in the first week of May,” the official said.

Krishna water was last released from the Kandaleru reservoir in February and reached the Zero Point at the inter-State border on February 25. The release is part of the Telugu Ganga Project agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, under which water is supplied from July to October and January to April. Since February 25, Tamil Nadu has received about 1 tmc ft of water.

Typically, Krishna water is first stored in the Poondi reservoir and then diverted to Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, which serve as terminal reservoirs. The 152-km KP Canal originates at Kandaleru reservoir and ends at Poondi.