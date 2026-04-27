Rewards of cricket

With the advent of IPL and various T20 leagues across the globe, the player pool has grown exponentially. It also meant, the career span of players at the highest level have come down. Only a handful of them can carve out a career of playing for more than a decade across formats for the country. Success — when it comes along — comes bigger than ever. However, the competition is cut throat and not everyone gets to the highest level or even the IPL.

In the past, players used to take up corporate jobs while playing in the state league, but that too is not the same anymore. While several players have taken to content creation and commentary, some have carved out a niche for themselves outside the sport. Former India U-19 and Tamil Nadu Ranji player Vasanth Saravanan is now a TVS Motor two-wheelers distributor with two showrooms in the city. Another former Tamil Nadu player who has found success in the corporate world and whom many Tamil Nadu players can look up to is TR Arasu. The former TN keeper has an MBA degree from the University of Toronto, Canada. Arasu, who held the record for most catches as keeper of TN in 2001, has donned different hats. He has been the head coach of the TNCA Academy, was part of the senior state selection committee for a span of four years and has been chairman of the junior state selection committee for U-17/19/21/23. He is also a regular commentator on the Sony Sports Network. But his current job as president, Retail, Timelinks — which is franchise partner for the Tata group — has given him immense satisfaction and stability in life. Timelinks owns showrooms like Tanishq, Titan World, CaratLane, Mia, Helios, Fastrack, and Titan Eyeplus.