Two killed in separate road accidents in Tambaram; drivers in both cases arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the Tambaram area on Sunday. Police said the accused drivers in both incidents are arrested.

In the first accident, Muthulakshmi (65), a retired railway employee from Perungalathur, was waiting at a bus stop when the driver of an MTC bus on the Tambaram–Maraimalai Nagar route allegedly lost control and ran over her. Muthulakshmi died on the spot. The driver, Saravanan (54), was arrested.

In the second incident, Achyutre Pujari (47), who hailed from Odisha and was working at a firm near Kanathur Reddikuppam, was knocked down by a two-wheeler while crossing the road near a mosque in Reddikuppam. Pujari died on the spot.

The rider, Datturayan (64) of Injambakkam, was arrested. The police have registered cases under relevant sections in both incidents and further investigation is under way.