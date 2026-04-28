Agarwal Sabha marks 75 years with Platinum Jubilee inauguration in Chennai

The platinum jubilee logo was unveiled by the Governor, marking a key moment of the evening. In his address, Rajendra said, “The presence of the Agarwal community can be seen in every corner of the country. Wherever they go, they adopt the local language, customs, lifestyle, and food habits, while actively participating in social, educational, healthcare, and economic development.” He also spoke about the vision of a developed India, calling it a collective goal that requires sustained effort from all sections of society. Emphasising community responsibility, he encouraged initiatives in education, infrastructure, and welfare.

Following this, a video tracing the Sabha’s 75-year journey was screened, capturing its founding, the coming together of the community, and milestones such as the establishment of a school. The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by event chairman Arun Kumar Sultania.

The evening then moved into a cultural segment, with performances by Miracle on Wheels, the world’s first wheelchair dance company. The troupe presented multiple pieces, bringing the celebrations to a colourful close.