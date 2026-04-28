Agarwal Sabha marks 75 years with Platinum Jubilee inauguration in Chennai

Marking a significant milestone in its legacy, Shree Agarwal Sabha inaugurated its Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday at the Lady Andal School Auditorium in Chennai, commemorating 75 years since its founding in 1952. The ceremony was graced by Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Tamil Nadu, as the chief guest, and featured the unveiling of the platinum jubilee logo.
The inaugural programme began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome address by president Sitaram Goyal. Platinum jubilee chairman Vijay Kumar Goyal then addressed the gathering, describing the celebration as more than a ceremonial milestone and a vibrant expression of togetherness, service, tradition, and harmony. Reflecting on the Sabha’s journey, he said, “The Sabha has remained committed to societal betterment and strengthening community bonds.” He added that the jubilee aims to bring people from all walks of life onto a common platform, while also inspiring younger generations to stay connected to their cultural roots and reinforcing values of unity and mutual respect.
The platinum jubilee logo was unveiled by the Governor, marking a key moment of the evening. In his address, Rajendra said, “The presence of the Agarwal community can be seen in every corner of the country. Wherever they go, they adopt the local language, customs, lifestyle, and food habits, while actively participating in social, educational, healthcare, and economic development.” He also spoke about the vision of a developed India, calling it a collective goal that requires sustained effort from all sections of society. Emphasising community responsibility, he encouraged initiatives in education, infrastructure, and welfare.
Following this, a video tracing the Sabha’s 75-year journey was screened, capturing its founding, the coming together of the community, and milestones such as the establishment of a school. The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by event chairman Arun Kumar Sultania.
The evening then moved into a cultural segment, with performances by Miracle on Wheels, the world’s first wheelchair dance company. The troupe presented multiple pieces, bringing the celebrations to a colourful close.