Cattle killed, injured after consuming food mixed with explosives in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: More than seven cattle heads sustained injuries and some killed after they consumed food items mixed with explosives in Kallambedu village in Tiruvallur.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Mappedu police by animal activist M Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust, seeking immediate action against those responsible.

According to the complaint, the villagers alerted him about the incident on the evening of April 26 after several cattle suffered severe facial and jaw injuries after biting suspected explosive-laden food deliberately placed in the area.

One of the worst-affected animals, a pregnant cow belonging to a resident, was rescued and shifted to the Trust’s sanctuary in Tiruvallur for emergency treatment. Veterinary records show the cow suffered extensive trauma to the oral cavity, fracture of the lower jaw, tearing of oral tissues, damage to salivary glands and partial protrusion of the tongue. The report described the condition as critical and life-threatening.

The attending veterinarian noted the injuries were “consistent with blast trauma”, involving both mechanical and thermal damage. Prognosis is listed as guarded to poor because of the severity of tissue damage, involvement of vital oral structures and risk of infection and necrosis.

In his complaint, Vignesh urged the police to invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.