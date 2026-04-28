CCTV technician held for posting ‘Jananayagan’ clips on Facebook from Anna University strong room

CHENNAI: Kotturpuram police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old technician for allegedly posting images of "Jananayagan" clips from a strong room monitoring facility at Anna University on Facebook.

The accused, Yuvaraj, a native of Nagapattinam, was working under a contractor engaged in installing CCTV cameras at strong rooms in Anna University. Police booked him under provisions of the Information Technology Act following a complaint from university officials.

According to sources, Yuvaraj allegedly took photographs inside the monitoring room after completing installation work and uploaded them on Facebook. The images, which included stills of "Jananayagan" displayed on his laptop, went viral on social media.

The contractor, Anandhan, had been assigned to install around 110 CCTV cameras at Anna University, Queen Mary’s College and Loyola College, with Yuvaraj part of the technical team.

Police are also investigating whether the accused had a pirated copy of the film on his laptop. Further probe is under way.