Kin suspect dowry harassment as woman found dead at house in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a 23-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Tiruvallur on Sunday, her family members alleged her husband and in-laws subjected her to sustained dowry harassment. The deceased, G Lavanya, had been married to Sunilkumar (34) for four years, and the couple has a nine-month-old son.

In her complaint, the woman’s mother, Amudha, alleged Lavanya had recently discovered her husband’s alleged illicit relationship, following which she was subjected to repeated physical abuse and harassment for dowry.

On the day of the incident, Amudha said, she had visited her daughter and left the house around noon. She said around 7 pm, Lavanya called her, stating her husband was assaulting her. When the call was abruptly disconnected, the relatives rushed to the house and found her dead.

The family sought a detailed postmortem. The Tiruvallur Town Police registered a case under sections of BNSS, including provisions of dowry harassment.