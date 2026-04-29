After patch-up, 52-year-old kills wife, then ends life in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute before ending his life at their residence in Adambakkam in the early hours of Monday, the police said. The deceased were identified as Subramanian and Nagalakshmi, residents of Nanganallur.

The police said Nagalakshmi ran silk saree outlets in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar, and was the sole breadwinner. The couple frequently quarrelled over financial issues. They have two sons - one is pursuing medical studies in Russia and the other is studying at a dental college in Chennai.

According to the police, Subramanian had left the house two years ago following a dispute. He returned to Chennai recently, after which the couple started staying together. Arguments resurfaced.

In the early hours of Monday, Subramanian messaged their younger son asking him to return home. When the latter arrived, he found Nagalakshmi dead. Subramanian was found dead in another. The Adambakkam police sent the bodies to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem. Notably, Nagalakshmi was an Instagram influencer.

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