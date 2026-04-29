Chennai builders turn to AI for cost control

CHENNAI :Chennai’s developers are turning to artificial intelligence to keep projects on schedule and costs under control, as the city sees a surge in large housing and commercial developments. Developers are beginning to use AI tools to predict bottlenecks, reduce construction errors and speed up delivery.

US-based Slate Technologies has entered the Chennai market, bringing an AI-led construction platform that tracks projects in real time and flags problems before they escalate. The company has already signed up DRA Homes and Casagrand and is looking at working with other developers.

“AI is being used from the planning stage to final delivery,” said Senthil Kumar, the firm’s global head of AI. “It can suggest better design options, monitor work on-site and predict delays early.”

In traditional construction workflows, tasks often involve multiple layers of rework and inspection, a job completed by one worker is checked by another, only to be sent back for corrections, followed by rounds of verification. This not only elongates project timelines but also adds to labour and cost overheads.

Developers using such systems globally have cut construction timelines by 20–30 per cent, Kumar said. In a market like Chennai, where delays of several months are common, this could significantly improve delivery timelines.

Ranjeeth Rathod, managing director of DRA, said the system is being rolled out across projects in Chennai spanning about 3.3 million sq ft, covering nearly 2,000 workers and over 100 technical staff. The partnership marked the start of a more “predictive and disciplined” approach to construction, with technology playing a central role in ensuring timely delivery, Rathod said.

Construction practices in Chennai differ from western markets, and the system is being tuned to factor in local building norms, labour patterns and regulations.