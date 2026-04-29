Summer servings

Cucumber: 1 (seedless cucumber or remove the seeds before chopping)

Pomegranate for garnish

Method

Add the spice rub to the salmon and let it marinate for 20-30 minutes.

Heat a pan and use 1 teaspoon of any oil of your choice or 20 grams of butter.

Place the salmon on the pan and on high heat to get a crispy base. Cook for 30 seconds.

After that, close the pan with a lid and cook the salmon for 3 minutes each on either side.

Once the salmon is cooked, squeeze half a lemon over it and add salt and pepper to taste.

Cook the couscous as mentioned in the packaging or boil 2 cups of water with salt. Add in 2 cups of couscous and turn of the heat. Cover the pan with a lid. After 10 minutes, remove the lid and use a fork to make it fluffy.

Squeeze the juice of 2 lemons over it. Add in the freshly chopped coriander. Add salt and pepper to taste and sit it well.

Add in the cherry tomatoes and Arugula leaves and give it a quick stir.

Garnish with pomegranate while plating with salmon on the side.