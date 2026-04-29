Summer servings

Summer often arrives with the familiarity of long, sun-drenched days with ever-rising temperatures, and a natural craving for food that feels light, healthy, hydrating, and refreshing. Salads are the answer. Additionally, this colourful concoction is also rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, providing a number of health benefits.
Salads in all their vibrant glory turn into wholesome, satisfying meals that nourish. With fresh produce at its peak, summer salads are full of clean eating, balanced diet, and a way of eating food that keeps the body cool and energised through the city’s heat.
A traditional mukkani fruit salad packed with juicy mangoes, ripe bananas, and luscious jackfruit.
Ingredients
Mango
Banana
Jackfruit
Mixed nuts (Almonds/cashews)
Honey (optional)
Method
Cut the mango and jackfruit into bite-sized pieces and slice the banana evenly. Add all the fruits to a serving bowl, and gently mix them together. Top with chopped mixed nuts for added crunch and flavour. Drizzle honey if desired. Serve chilled for a refreshing tropical treat.
Chicken Avo Salad by Olivia Daniel
Ingredients
Grilled chicken: 200 g
Mix lettuce: 200 g
Avocado: 1
Olives: 6-7, slivered
Jalapeno: 6-7, slivered
For the dressing
Mustard sauce: 2 tsp
Lemon: 2
Honey: 2 tsp
Olive oil: 1 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Add all ingredients for the dressing in a bottle and shake well. In a bowl, add the lettuce mix to form a base layer. Add in the chicken evenly across the lettuce layer. Cut the avocado into small pieces and add them evenly. Add olives and jalapenos. Pour the salad dressing all over. For added crunch, add fun elements like crunchy bacon bits, fried or baked bread, potato chips, etc.
Raw mango, Chickpea and Avocado Salad by Vidhya Madaliar
A vibrant medley of tangy raw mango, creamy avocado, and protein-rich chickpeas, bringing together freshness, crunch, and nourishment in every bite.
Ingredients
Cucumber
Tomato
Raw mango
Capsicum
Chickpeas (boiled or canned)
Avocado
Onion
Lettuce
Olive oil
Lemon juice
Salt
Crushed black pepper
White sesame seeds
Slivered almonds
Cheese of your choice (optional)
Method
Dice the avocado, onion, capsicum, cucumber, tomato, and raw mango into evenly sized, bite-sized pieces. On a serving plate, spread a fresh bed of lettuce leaves. Arrange a layer of cucumber, followed by tomato, raw mango, capsicum, chickpeas, onion, and avocado. Drizzle the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper dressing evenly over the salad. Finish by garnishing with white sesame seeds and slivered almonds. Serve fresh for a crisp, zesty experience.
Mediterran Salad by Olivia Daniel
Ingredients
Salmon steak: 1 (Use any protein, such as fish, chicken, paneer)
For spice rub
Lemon: 1
Paprika powder: 2 tsp
Cumin powder: 1 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste: 1/2 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad
Couscous: 2 cups
Lemon: 2
Rocket or Arugula leaves: 100 g
Cherry tomato: 200 g
Freshly chopped coriander: 100 g
Sliced onion: 1
Cucumber: 1 (seedless cucumber or remove the seeds before chopping)
Pomegranate for garnish
Method
Add the spice rub to the salmon and let it marinate for 20-30 minutes.
Heat a pan and use 1 teaspoon of any oil of your choice or 20 grams of butter.
Place the salmon on the pan and on high heat to get a crispy base. Cook for 30 seconds.
After that, close the pan with a lid and cook the salmon for 3 minutes each on either side.
Once the salmon is cooked, squeeze half a lemon over it and add salt and pepper to taste.
Cook the couscous as mentioned in the packaging or boil 2 cups of water with salt. Add in 2 cups of couscous and turn of the heat. Cover the pan with a lid. After 10 minutes, remove the lid and use a fork to make it fluffy.
Squeeze the juice of 2 lemons over it. Add in the freshly chopped coriander. Add salt and pepper to taste and sit it well.
Add in the cherry tomatoes and Arugula leaves and give it a quick stir.
Garnish with pomegranate while plating with salmon on the side.
Grilled Peach Summer Salad by Olivia Daniel
Ingredients
Chicken thigh: 1
Garlic powder: 1 tsp
Chilli powder: 1 tsp
Coriander powder: 2 tsp
Onion powder: 1 tsp
Lemon: 1
Oil of your choice: 1 tsp
Mixed lettuce: 200 g
Onion: 1, sliced
Peach: 3-4 (You can also add grilled pineapples, or oranges or watermelon without grilling)
Cherry tomato: 200 g, cut into half vertically
Feta cheese: 100 g
For the dressing
Juice of 2 lemons
Honey: 2 tsp Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Marinate the chicken in the spice rub for 20-30 minutes. On a grill, cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken thigh reaches 165°F. Slice the peaches vertically and remove the pit. Grill the peaches for 30 seconds only to attain the smoky flavour. Add the mixed lettuce to form a base. Followed by onions, grilled peaches and sliced cherry tomatoes. Add all the ingredients for the dressing in a bottle and shake them well. Pour the dressing over the salad and give it a good stir. Garnish with feta cheese and serve it with the chicken on the side.