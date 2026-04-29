Uthandi residents against Rs 91-crre flood drain project; call it 'non-viable'

CHENNAI: The residents of VGP layout in Uthandi and fisherfolk from Nainarkuppam have urged the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change not to approve the proposed 1.05-km cut-and-cover flood drain project by the Water Resources Department (WRD), calling it “non-viable” and environmentally damaging.

The project, estimated at Rs 91 crore, aims to address flooding in low-lying areas around Pallikaranai marsh by increasing the discharge capacity of the Buckingham Canal (B Canal). Currently, peak outflow from the marsh is 8,560 cusecs, and via Okkiyam Madavu, it reaches the B-canal, which could handle only 7,063 cusecs. The proposal includes a 1,050m underground macro-drain from the B-canal to the Bay of Bengal at Uthandi, aiming to increase the discharge capacity by an additional 550 cusecs.

In a citizen’s report, the residents noted the WRD’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) application mentions only CRZ-II norms, omitting CRZ-IA and CRZ-IV classifications. The proposed discharge point to the sea is identified as an Olive Ridley turtle nesting site and falls within an ecologically sensitive CRZ-IA zone.

WRD, in its official report, indicated there were 365 sewage outfalls in B-canal as of 2022, and another 10 were added by 2024. Independent testing by CUBE (IIT & TN government) found faecal coliform levels at 1,600 MPN/100 ml — 16 times the permissible limit, and biochemical oxygen demand at 26.5 mg/l, nearly nine times the standard.