Why Michael Jackson keeps poppin'

The music world suffered a seismic shock on June 25, 2009. The day Michael Jackson died in Los Angeles at 50. Twitter crashed. Google briefly mistook the surge in searches for a cyberattack. Wikipedia recorded nearly a million visits to his page within an hour, among the highest in its history. Overall, web traffic jumped by 11 per cent.

For a final moment, ‘MJ’ did what he always had — bring together people across age, race, and geography. From global capitals to Indian cities, front pages carried his story.

Now, with the biopic ‘Michael’ in theatres, that enigmatic presence returns in a different form. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the film traces Michael’s journey from the ‘Jackson 5’ years to his rise as a global icon.

Responses have been mixed, with some critics railing that the portrayal glosses over blemishes — including allegations of child abuse — that marred his image. Others, meanwhile, note that the film focuses only on the first 30 years of his life; and a second part is expected to follow.