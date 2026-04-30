Chennai sizzles at 39.3 degrees Celcius; hot, humid days ahead

CHENNAI: Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to continue over Chennai, while ghats and southern districts are likely to get rainfall that may provide relief from the ongoing summer heat.

On Wednesday, Chennai Airport at Meenambakkam recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius, which is the hottest day this summer, while Nungambakkam registered 35.7 degrees Celsius, reflecting sharp heating in inland parts of the city. The weather office has warned that hot and humid weather is likely to continue over coastal Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal till May 3.

Vellore was the hottest district in the state at 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Karur Paramathi and Madurai Airport at 40.2 degrees Celsius each, Tiruchirappalli Airport at 40.1 degrees Celsius, and Erode at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

The met office has forecasted heavy rain at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The showers are expected to bring welcome relief to residents in the western ghats region, where temperatures have remained elevated in recent days. Hilly areas and adjoining districts such as Nilgiris and Coimbatore may see cooler daytime conditions after rainfall activity.

South Tamil Nadu districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari are also likely to receive rainfall over the coming days, helping reduce oppressive heat and improving comfort levels.