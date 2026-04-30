Drunk man steals police patrol vehicle in Chennai, crashes it into car

CHENNAI: A drunk man stole a police patrol vehicle, parked near Chennai Central suburban station, and rammed it into a car at a traffic signal, injuring two passengers. The suspect has been identified as Lijo (32), a resident of Pallavaram employed in a water supply business.

The police said the patrol vehicle had key in its ignition switch, and a woman constable and another policeman were standing nearby.

The police personnel raised an alarm and attempted to intercept the man, but he sped through traffic towards the station exit. The vehicle eventually came to a halt after it rammed into a car waiting at a signal.

A woman passenger and the driver of the car sustained injuries and were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The patrol vehicle was also damaged.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. The police said the suspect would be produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.