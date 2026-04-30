Labour Day: The pressing half-fight in private companies

Labourers, for centuries, have been subjected to exploitation — forced to work for lengthy hours in crammed and stuffy rooms under unhygienic and hazardous conditions. When we leaf through the pages of history, boycotts, strikes, protests, movements, and marches were quintessential in claiming labour rights. While low wages are a perpetual problem, today, despite the laws protecting labourers having undergone waves of changes, exploitation is a prevalent threat. While the working class have always been slaves to capitalism and were victims of systemic domination, what we see in modern workspaces is also a replication of the old hierarchies in a new disguise.

Protests for today’s private sector employees aren’t always synonymous with clutching placards and shouting slogans, or stepping out and crying out their demands. While they are struggling between conforming and rebelling, remaining quiet but fighting against being silenced, they are battling everyday mistreatment, yet clinging on to the hope of change.