Police intercept truck cramped with 40 oxen in Tirupattur, case booked

CHENNAI: The police have registered a case after 40 oxen, aged between three and five years, were transported in a cramped and cruel manner inside a container lorry, which was intercepted near Vaniyambadi toll plaza in Tirupattur on Tuesday evening.
According to the FIR registered at Ambalur police station, the vehicle was stopped near Nekkundhi on NH-48 following a complaint from animal welfare activist M Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust.
Vignesh told police that he became suspicious of the unusually long container lorry near Ambur after seeing liquid mixed with dung and urine leaking from the vehicle. He immediately alerted police through the emergency helpline.
Police intercepted the lorry near the toll plaza and found 40 oxen tightly packed inside the container. The animals were allegedly crammed one over another, with hardly any room to stand or move. Many of them had sustained injuries due to overcrowding and trampling, according to the complaint. It also states that no food or drinking water was provided during transit.
Chilli rubbed in eyes
The complaint adds that chilli had been rubbed into the animals’ eyes, leaving them red, watering and in visible pain. Chilli seeds were also found inside the container.
During questioning, the driver allegedly told police that the cattle heads were being transported from Gurajala in Andhra Pradesh to Keralam for slaughter.
Police also found that the transporters did not possess the mandatory ‘Fit for Slaughter’ or ‘Fit for Transport’ certificates.
Based on the complaint, Ambalur police registered a case under Sections 281 and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 11(1)(a), 11(1)(b), 11(1)(d) and 11(1)(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
The rescued cattle are expected to be shifted for veterinary treatment and further care. Police are examining the role of all those involved in the transport.