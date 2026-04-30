Police intercept truck cramped with 40 oxen in Tirupattur, case booked

CHENNAI: The police have registered a case after 40 oxen, aged between three and five years, were transported in a cramped and cruel manner inside a container lorry, which was intercepted near Vaniyambadi toll plaza in Tirupattur on Tuesday evening.

According to the FIR registered at Ambalur police station, the vehicle was stopped near Nekkundhi on NH-48 following a complaint from animal welfare activist M Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust.

Vignesh told police that he became suspicious of the unusually long container lorry near Ambur after seeing liquid mixed with dung and urine leaking from the vehicle. He immediately alerted police through the emergency helpline.

Police intercepted the lorry near the toll plaza and found 40 oxen tightly packed inside the container. The animals were allegedly crammed one over another, with hardly any room to stand or move. Many of them had sustained injuries due to overcrowding and trampling, according to the complaint. It also states that no food or drinking water was provided during transit.