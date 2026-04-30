Take steps to remove road encroachments in Chennai: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the police to conduct a survey on encroachments made on footpaths and streets in the city and take all necessary measures to remove them.

A division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and K Surender issued the order recently on a petition filed by one Saju Alex seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take action for removing the encroachments made on public space at Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet in Chennai.

“CMDA and Chennai corporation along with the police authorities are directed to assess the footpath and road/street encroachments across Chennai city, and ensure that all such encroachments are removed in a systematic manner by following the procedures as contemplated under law,” the bench said in the order.

It directed the authorities to complete the exercise within six months, and that after removal of the encroachments, the jurisdictional officials of CMDA, GCC and police shall monitor and ensure the encroachments do not resurface.