Take steps to remove road encroachments in Chennai: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the police to conduct a survey on encroachments made on footpaths and streets in the city and take all necessary measures to remove them.
A division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and K Surender issued the order recently on a petition filed by one Saju Alex seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take action for removing the encroachments made on public space at Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet in Chennai.
“CMDA and Chennai corporation along with the police authorities are directed to assess the footpath and road/street encroachments across Chennai city, and ensure that all such encroachments are removed in a systematic manner by following the procedures as contemplated under law,” the bench said in the order.
It directed the authorities to complete the exercise within six months, and that after removal of the encroachments, the jurisdictional officials of CMDA, GCC and police shall monitor and ensure the encroachments do not resurface.
Providing unobstructed footpaths/roads is the constitutional mandate on the part of the state, and any obstruction caused would affect the road users and pedestrians using footpaths. Thus, any inaction or failure on the part of these authorities should be viewed seriously, as it would result in infringement of basic rights of the people to have free public roads and footpaths to lead their life in a peaceful manner, the bench said.
It directed the police to station adequate number of towing vehicles on strategic locations and take away vehicles that are parked obstructing the footpaths and streets.
The bench also ordered that the hawkers and vendors, if encroaching upon public roads and footpaths, shall be evicted by providing them alternative place in the vending zones and directed the authorities to file an initial action report on June 16, 2026.
It stressed on the need for visible action against illegal parking on roads and streets in the city that cause hardships to road users and affect free flow of traffic.