Thekkindian Thiruvizha 2026: African and South Indian cultures meet in the city

The rich and varied heritage of India often finds new points of convergence, unfolding across regions through immersive experiences that bring together people, practices, and perspectives. One such cross-cultural experience is set to come to the city this Friday. Bridging dialogues between African and South Indian cultures, the second edition of Thekkindian Thiruvizha will be held at VGP Heritage Venues, ECR.

Earnest Ignus Paul, co-founder of the festival, traces his journey from years of professional training to what has now evolved into a deeper cultural pursuit. “I’ve been learning different dance forms professionally since 2016. Now, my soul and body are studying more about African culture, traditions and dance,” he says. With city-based collaborator Prawin Karupp, this exploration has translated into Thekkindian Thiruvizha, a festival that attempts to bridge geographies through movement.The duo, who met at a dance camp three years ago, have since built a network of artistes and learners across cities. Earnest says, “We learned that Africa and South India are rooted in different ways, yet connected in many ways, even in their cultural expressions. So, we are trying to explore and learn more about them, and share those experiences with everyone irrespective of age.”