Thekkindian Thiruvizha 2026: African and South Indian cultures meet in the city

The rich and varied heritage of India often finds new points of convergence, unfolding across regions through immersive experiences that bring together people, practices, and perspectives. One such cross-cultural experience is set to come to the city this Friday. Bridging dialogues between African and South Indian cultures, the second edition of Thekkindian Thiruvizha will be held at VGP Heritage Venues, ECR.
Earnest Ignus Paul, co-founder of the festival, traces his journey from years of professional training to what has now evolved into a deeper cultural pursuit. “I’ve been learning different dance forms professionally since 2016. Now, my soul and body are studying more about African culture, traditions and dance,” he says. With city-based collaborator Prawin Karupp, this exploration has translated into Thekkindian Thiruvizha, a festival that attempts to bridge geographies through movement.The duo, who met at a dance camp three years ago, have since built a network of artistes and learners across cities. Earnest says, “We learned that Africa and South India are rooted in different ways, yet connected in many ways, even in their cultural expressions. So, we are trying to explore and learn more about them, and share those experiences with everyone irrespective of age.”
While the first edition was hosted in Kerala, Chennai emerged as a natural next step. “Since it has its name, Thekkindian, meaning South Indian, we wanted to take it to other cities as well. Chennai is also new to this. Cultural movements do happen, but like a music movement or a retreat-style cultural experience — this is a first here,” claims Earnest.
Although the organisers initially hoped to bring African artistes, logistical constraints, and the geopolitical situation meant this edition features only Indian performers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi trained in Afro forms. The three-day festival includes movement therapy sessions, wellness workshops, dance showcases and battles, and Afro dance workshops. “We are connected to dance with a deeper purpose, not just as a job, but as something more meaningful. Dance is only one part of what we do. These three days are about being grounded with like-minded people, coming together, and sharing the same energy through dance and a healing movement as well,” Earnest says.
He further highlights elements such as ‘Fashion Fruits’, a competition encouraging cross-cultural fashion experimentation, and sound healing sessions, where participants use vibrational sound as a form of meditation to unwind after intensive training. Alongside this, animal flow — a practice inspired by animal-like movements — highlights the festival’s focus on body awareness and mindful movement. “Some people may not choose healing sessions because they think it is just sitting still or a waste of time. But when you come together and experience it as a group, it becomes a shared state,” he explains.
For the organisers, the festival’s impact lies in creating a lasting impression that continues to shape participants’ everyday lives. As Earnest puts it, “It (the festival) could plant a seed that they carry forward and nurture over time — something that encourages growth.”
The festival will take place from May 1 to 3 at VGP Heritage Venues on ECR. Passes — including audience, battle, participant, and full festival access — can be booked via the KYN app or website. The event is open to all age groups.