Toddler falls into septic tank near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram, dies

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died after falling into a partially uncovered septic tank at their rented house in Mevalurkuppam panchayat near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Darshan, son of Mohanraj (31) and Kavitha (27), natives of Tindivanam. The family had been residing in the area for the past two years. Mohanraj works as a carpenter.

Police said the incident occurred around 8am when Darshan was playing outside the house. His father had briefly stepped inside and, upon returning, found the child missing. After a search, the family found him in their septic tank with a broken lid. Sources said the tank was around 10ft deep.

He was immediately rescued and rushed to a private medical college hospital in Thandalam, where doctors declared him dead. On receiving information, the Sriperumbudur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.