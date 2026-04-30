Altered altars of fame

There was a time when fame had standards. You either earned it through excellence — or you forced your way into it through notoriety. The former could get you into newspapers and the occasional magazine feature, and, if you were patient, a Doordarshan primetime slot, too. Infamy, on the other hand, also demanded effort. Not your everyday pickpocketing or chain snatching — no, that wouldn’t suffice. It had to be imaginative, chilling and memorable. Fame, in that era, was conferred. Not claimed.

Then came social media, and with it, a remarkable reform: the complete removal of entry requirements. Today, anyone can be famous. Or at least, feel famous — which, in many cases, is close enough. You can post a video about your smelly socks after a long day and find an audience that not only watches, but engages, debates, and possibly forms factions. From impromptu kitchen dances to full-blown domestic squabbles, nothing is too trivial or too private to be broadcast.

And yet, to be fair, this new system has one undeniable virtue: access. For the first time, visibility is not controlled by gatekeepers. You no longer need to pass auditions, face repeated rejection, or wait to be “discovered”. A smartphone and a reasonably stable data plan will do. The stage is open. The audience is waiting. Which makes one wonder — if the doors to visibility are wide open, why does art still feel like a closed room? If access has expanded so dramatically, why hasn’t meaningful engagement with art grown alongside it?