Baby Bomb': The children's book that turns a weapon into a wound

Ista’s mother’s death is a quiet but powerful moment in the story. How did you approach writing grief for a young audience, and what did you want readers to take away from that loss?

That is a pivotal moment in the story. It brings him back face to face with what he has been trying to escape. It brings it back into his new life. I could see that scene so clearly in my head, the back light of the blast in the ocean as the silhouette emerged. There are many Istas and their mothers in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran today. Make what you will of it.

Scar the turtle and the life beneath the ocean feels like a world unto themselves. What was your vision for the underwater setting, and how does it reflect the book’s larger themes of belonging and identity?

To be honest, I had ‘Finding Nemo’ as the backdrop in my head. Well, it is a key part of Baby’s journey, it’s his stage of escapism where he is trying to recreate his life by hiding his past but unfortunately the past finds him. Facing his past, honestly, gives him a sense of purpose. The key theme is to face yourself and fight your adversity, not run away from it.

The line ‘It was comforting to have friends who didn’t judge you’ stayed with me long after I finished reading. Was this one of the central themes of the book?

No, it wasn’t the central theme. However, it is an important part of his story. Friendship is after all about accepting people for who they are. The whole purpose of having friends is that they will be around for the ride, through the highs and lows, the rights and wrongs of your journey. In Baby’s case they gave him the strength to follow purpose once he found it.

Your message for the readers?

I feel privileged that the story found its way into the world. I hope Baby’s story is able to take the children into his world and be relatable for their personal journeys and give them courage to be agents of change for the better like Baby was. Also, I hope the intersections of his entrapment into violence without choice is able to spark some introspection in the grown ups and make a positive change for the innocent children caught in today’s wars.