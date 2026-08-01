Do you pay enough attention to sticky eyes?

Do you have trouble opening your eyes in the morning because they feel a little sticky or even like they are glued together? Although this may seem like just one more small daily annoyance, morning sticky eyes can actually be the first warning sign that something is wrong with the eye’s health. The key is whether you experience this occasionally or if it is part of your morning ritual. If your eyes feel sticky every single day, then you may need to learn what they are trying to tell you.

One of the causes that you would never suspect is blepharitis — inflammation of the edges of the eyelids. Small glands in the eyelids produce oils which help to maintain healthy tears. Once the glands stop working, you get oil and other residues in the area, which results in sticky eyelids. Blepharitis can go unnoticed for months, as people simply consider it to be eye strain or exhaustion resulting from insufficient sleep at night.