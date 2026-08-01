Do you pay enough attention to sticky eyes?

Do you have trouble opening your eyes in the morning because they feel a little sticky or even like they are glued together? Although this may seem like just one more small daily annoyance, morning sticky eyes can actually be the first warning sign that something is wrong with the eye’s health. The key is whether you experience this occasionally or if it is part of your morning ritual. If your eyes feel sticky every single day, then you may need to learn what they are trying to tell you.
One of the causes that you would never suspect is blepharitis — inflammation of the edges of the eyelids. Small glands in the eyelids produce oils which help to maintain healthy tears. Once the glands stop working, you get oil and other residues in the area, which results in sticky eyelids. Blepharitis can go unnoticed for months, as people simply consider it to be eye strain or exhaustion resulting from insufficient sleep at night.
People with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) — a rather common condition due to increased screen usage — also tend to have sticky eyes in the morning. Reduced blinking when working with computer screens or smartphones changes the way oils are released, resulting in irritation. This is especially noticeable when people wake up in the morning after a night’s sleep. Also, you should consider the conditions in your bedroom. Using fans or air conditioners while sleeping, having a very dry air in the room, or being exposed to dust in the pillows can all irritate your eyes so that they will be sticky in the morning.
Those who experience nocturnal lagophthalmos — a condition when eyes do not fully close during sleep — have dry, irritated eyes due to constant exposure. There are also many different lifestyle factors which can worsen the problem. Not removing eye makeup before going to bed, repeated use of old cosmetic products, improper use of contact lenses, and excessive rubbing of the eyes can all irritate the eyelids, causing problems.
Thankfully, this problem can be managed once the cause is found. Regular hygiene of the eyelids, using warm compresses to restore normal work of oil glands, maintenance of clean bedding, avoiding eye rubbing unnecessarily, proper handling of contact lenses, and management of dry eye disease can all help to solve the problem. Treatment varies depending on the cause of the problem, which is why self-medication using leftover eye drops is seldom effective.
However, you still need to consult a doctor about sticky eyes if there is severe pain, noticeable redness, swelling, sensitivity to light, or blurry vision. Paying attention to this small everyday problem and asking for medical advice can help to prevent further complications.
By Dr Shanthi T, regional head, clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tanjore