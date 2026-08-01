Fainting could be a warning from your heart

"I thought it was common at my age.” I often hear this statement from patients who come to me after repeated fainting spells. Most people, especially older adults, chalk fainting up to dehydration, stress, skipping meals, or simply getting older. In many cases, that may be true. However, repeated fainting should never be dismissed. It could be the first warning sign of an underlying heart problem, including a heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia).
Fainting, clinically called syncope, refers to a sudden and temporary loss of consciousness that usually lasts for seconds or minutes. The person often recovers quickly and feels completely normal afterwards. This rapid recovery can create a false sense of reassurance, leading people to dismiss the episode. The most common cause of fainting is a sudden drop in blood pressure, called vasovagal syncope. Dehydration, standing for a long time, stress, illness, seeing blood, or even hearing distressing news can trigger this. In some cases, however, the problem is not blood pressure but the heart’s electrical system.
A heart rhythm disorder, or arrhythmia, occurs when the heart beats too slowly (bradyarrhythmias), too quickly (tachyarrhythmias), or irregularly. When the heart’s rhythm becomes severely abnormal, blood flow to the brain is interrupted or the heart stops for several seconds, and the person briefly loses consciousness before the heart resumes its rhythm. Uncovering if the fainting episodes are vasovagal syncope or cardiac syncope is important because untreated rhythm disorders can be life-threatening.
Thankfully, modern diagnostic tools allow us to investigate recurrent episodes effectively. First, we do a detailed clinical history, medication review, physical examination, lying/standing blood pressure, and ECG. If fainting occurs frequently, we may use an external wearable device called a Holter monitor to record the heart’s rhythm for 24-48 hours, or sometimes for a couple of weeks. If fainting occurs only once every few months, a small insertable loop recorder may be implanted under the skin.
This device can monitor the heart’s rhythm for up to three years, helping us identify what happens during a blackout. Because fainting can have cardiac, neurological, blood pressure-related, or even psychological causes, arriving at the correct diagnosis often requires input from multiple specialists. This is where a dedicated Fainting Clinic can make a significant difference, where a collaborative approach is taken to evaluate patients. This approach helps identify the underlying cause faster, reduces unnecessary investigations, and ensures patients receive the right treatment without delay. Once the diagnosis is established, treatment depends on the type of arrhythmia involved. Patients with slow heart rhythm may benefit from a pacemaker, a small battery-powered device with wires that helps maintain a safe and steady heart rate.
Today, we have newer options such as leadless pacemakers that can be implanted directly within the heart without traditional wires. Those with rapid heart rhythm may benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a small device placed in the chest that delivers an electric shock to restore normal rhythm. Some types of tachyarrhythmias, like atrial fibrillation, may benefit from catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that destroys the abnormal electrical tissues responsible for the arrhythmia. Newer technologies such as pulsed field ablation are making these treatments safer by targeting the faulty electrical tissues while sparing surrounding healthy tissues.
The encouraging news is that most arrhythmias can be effectively treated when identified early. My advice is simple: never ignore recurrent fainting episodes, particularly if they occur without an obvious trigger, are associated with palpitations, chest pain, breathlessness, or occur in older adults and people with existing heart disease. Even if it turns out to be harmless, it is better to rule out a serious cardiac problem.
Your heart often gives warning signs before a major event occurs. Recurrent fainting may be one of them. Listening to those warnings and seeking timely care could save your life.
By Dr Karthigesan, a senior consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai