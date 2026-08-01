Fainting could be a warning from your heart

"I thought it was common at my age.” I often hear this statement from patients who come to me after repeated fainting spells. Most people, especially older adults, chalk fainting up to dehydration, stress, skipping meals, or simply getting older. In many cases, that may be true. However, repeated fainting should never be dismissed. It could be the first warning sign of an underlying heart problem, including a heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia).

Fainting, clinically called syncope, refers to a sudden and temporary loss of consciousness that usually lasts for seconds or minutes. The person often recovers quickly and feels completely normal afterwards. This rapid recovery can create a false sense of reassurance, leading people to dismiss the episode. The most common cause of fainting is a sudden drop in blood pressure, called vasovagal syncope. Dehydration, standing for a long time, stress, illness, seeing blood, or even hearing distressing news can trigger this. In some cases, however, the problem is not blood pressure but the heart’s electrical system.