Greater Chennai Corporation proposes Rs 1,200-crore infrastructure upgrade

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed a slew of urban infrastructure development projects across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, according to official sources.

The Phase-I proposal includes blue-green infrastructure initiatives, integrated neighbourhood development, beachfront development and sustainable solid waste management projects.

These are expected to be completed within next three years. Sources said the proposed initiatives are being brought together, and may go on to replace Singara Chennai, the DMK’s flagship initiative.

Under the proposed funding model, 25% of the project cost will be met through the centrally-sponsored Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), while another 25% is expected to be borne by the state. The remaining 50% will be financed through loans along with a minor portion of corporation’s own resources.

As part of blue-green initiative, nine lakes have been identified for rejuvenation: Perungudi, Porur, Retteri, Adambakkam, Velachery, Kallukuttai, Subramanya, Ramanthangal and Sathangadu. The project aims to improve flood resilience, restore ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and create accessible public spaces around the water bodies.