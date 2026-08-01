Greater Chennai Corporation proposes Rs 1,200-crore infrastructure upgrade

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed a slew of urban infrastructure development projects across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, according to official sources.
The Phase-I proposal includes blue-green infrastructure initiatives, integrated neighbourhood development, beachfront development and sustainable solid waste management projects.
These are expected to be completed within next three years. Sources said the proposed initiatives are being brought together, and may go on to replace Singara Chennai, the DMK’s flagship initiative.
Under the proposed funding model, 25% of the project cost will be met through the centrally-sponsored Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), while another 25% is expected to be borne by the state. The remaining 50% will be financed through loans along with a minor portion of corporation’s own resources.
As part of blue-green initiative, nine lakes have been identified for rejuvenation: Perungudi, Porur, Retteri, Adambakkam, Velachery, Kallukuttai, Subramanya, Ramanthangal and Sathangadu. The project aims to improve flood resilience, restore ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and create accessible public spaces around the water bodies.
Similarly, 10 locations have been proposed under the integrated neighbourhood development initiative. These include Tondiarpet-Royapuram-Washermanpet, T Nagar-Teynampet, Royapettah-Triplicane, Adyar-Besant Nagar-Thiruvanmiyur, Padi-Mogappair-Korattur, Anna Nagar-Villivakkam, KK Nagar-West Mambalam, Purasawalkam-Park Town-George Town, Perambur-Vyasarpadi and Guindy-Velachery.
Works will include pedestrian-priority streets, continuous footpaths, safe school access corridors, redesigned junctions and improved first- and last-mile connectivity to public transport. It also includes better parking facilities, organised vending spaces and parks.
The GCC also plans to develop five beachfronts to meet Blue Flag standards with support from the UCF and the World Bank-funded TNSHORE project. Sources said Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Uthandi are among the beaches selected.
“Some of these beachfront projects were previously announced under the CMDA, but it remained on paper. They have now been revived,” said an official source.
The GCC is also focusing on sustainable solid waste management and a circular economy programme to strengthen resource recovery and scientific waste processing.
A key component is the establishment of a compost plant with a capacity of 700 tonnes per day at the Perungudi dump yard, along with measures to increase organic waste processing, reduce dependence on landfills and promote compost production.