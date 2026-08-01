The distance to a dream

The language hurdle

When RPS Matric HSS in Uthangarai offered free NEET coaching for a month, Nandhini Venkatachalam joined the classes. The academy separated Tamil-medium and English-medium students into different batches, but she was told that preparing in English would help her. She spent extra hours learning English terms for everything she could conceptualise in her mother tongue. She explains, “Terms like muthukelumbullavai and muthukelumpattravai resurfaced as vertebrates and invertebrates. It took me more than a week just to understand what they were initially teaching in class. Every evening I used to go back home, type the unfamiliar words into my phone, search for their meanings, and check them against my old school textbooks. I had to work two or three times harder than a regular student.”

The language barrier ran straight into a financial one when her coaching centre included NCERT textbooks. She could afford neither an English set nor a Tamil set and instead prepared from her TN state board Class 11 and 12 textbooks. She says, “Around 10 or 15 of us took the examination, and none of us could pass as we could not understand the questions.”

The hardship of thinking of an answer in Tamil, and recording it in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet was explained by Sangeetha. “Most questions, especially in Physics, were application-based which were hard to understand and answer. Nearing the end of exam, I answered without even comprehending. This also infused the fear of negative marking,” she says.