The not-so-neat ways of NEET preparations

What do those students do who have no means of knowing what to study for NEET? “How can we be compared with someone from Anna Nagar or Mylapore? We don’t even know what to study. Only after two years into NEET preparation, I learnt about the syllabus.” These words of Keerthi K, who studied in a government-aided school in Vyasarpadi, calls out the urban privilege. With almost no foreknowledge as she was one of the first students from her school and her family to appear for NEET in 2021, she passed the examination. But, eligibility wasn’t enough for her to get a government seat.

R Janci Mary, who travelled 40 km every day from Tattanpatty, a village in Tirunelveli, to one of the nearest coaching centres in Tenkasi, says that it took her almost five months to adapt to the classes. In a class with a whopping majority of English-medium students, language barrier was never a collective concern. “Only my friend and I were from Tamil medium. I would come home and translate what was taught in class. I couldn’t even clarify my doubts because my teachers were from Kerala and they taught only in English,” she says. The time for self study was never enough for her as travel took a major part of the day. She would leave home by 7 am and come back by 7.30 pm. Her father, A Raja Sekaran, a tailor, says, “Travel cost her around Rs 100 every day.” It’s not that Janci didn’t consider studying in a residential institute. Raja chips in, “There are residential coaching centres in Tirunelveli, but the fees would amount to Rs 3 lakh per year. We scrambled to even pay Rs 1 lakh.” Keerthi, whose father is an auto driver, says, “Students from well-off families can afford the lakhs of amount coaching centres demand. Here, we all are daily wage earners.”