Traders confine GST officials during check in Chennai; police rescue them

CHENNAI: The city police rescued a team of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials after nearly 300 traders allegedly prevented them from leaving a stainless steel shop during an inspection at Sowcarpet on Thursday evening.

Police said a team led by senior GST officials reached Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street around 4 pm to conduct an audit. A few hours later, traders affiliated with the Steel Market Association gathered outside the shop and allegedly blocked the officials from leaving. Traders claimed the audit was unlawful and demanded that senior GST officials, including the commissioner, visit the spot and explain the reasons for the inspection.

The GST officials alerted the Elephant Gate police who attempted the resolve the standoff through negotiations.

When talks failed, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, reached the spot and held discussions with the traders. The GST officials were subsequently escorted to the Elephant Gate Police Station. Based on a complaint, police detained at least six traders for questioning.

The Tamil Nadu Stainless Steel Merchants and Manufacturers Association have announced a complete bandh on Friday and Saturday.

“We have received a written complaint from the traders. They have alleged that GST officials are conducting frequent raids and levying fines which disrupts their business. We are probing. An FIR is yet to be registered,” a police officer told TNIE.