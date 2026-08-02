Don’t catch stray dogs at night, animal activists urge Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: City-based animal welfare activists and residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to stop catching stray dogs at night as they said it is disturbing the public and is in violation of the animal welfare norms.
The demand follows an incident at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday, when GCC dog-catching personnel reportedly began capturing strays around 11.30 pm. The operation allegedly triggered panic among residents, as dogs started barking and ran through the neighbourhood. The situation escalated after three puppies, claimed to be around 3-3.5 months old, were caught during the drive. Animal activists prevented the corporation vehicle from moving further, and demanded to see the dogs that were caught. Following a brief argument between activists and the GCC staff, the police intervened, and the puppies were released.
Speaking to TNIE, animal activist E Martina said, “As per rules, puppies should be caught for sterilisation only after they turn six months old. However, GCC staff caught three puppies that are younger than six months during the midnight drive. Though it is based on a complaint, we urge the corporation to stop conducting dog-catching operations at midnight.”
A 56-year-old resident said the barking and commotion forced many people to come out of their houses. “If the corporation is responding to complaints, they should carry out the operation during the day. On Thursday night, the issue continued until 2.30 am because of the argument over catching puppies,” the resident said.
Another resident, A Dinesh (33), said, “GCC staff said it is based on a complaint, but in such cases, they have to ask residents which dog is causing trouble,” he said.
Animal activist Lionel Praveen alleged night-time operations make it difficult to distinguish between sterilised dogs, old dogs and puppies. “Many personnel were not wearing GCC uniforms, making it difficult to verify their identity,” he said, adding up to three dogs are being kept in the same cage, which is meant for only one.
When contacted, the corporation veterinary officer said, “As stray dogs tend to hide during the day due to heat, we have instructed staff to carry out dog-catching during the early morning, evening, or late evening. But, no instruction has been issued to conduct stray dog-catching drives at midnight. We will look into the matter.”