Don’t catch stray dogs at night, animal activists urge Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: City-based animal welfare activists and residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to stop catching stray dogs at night as they said it is disturbing the public and is in violation of the animal welfare norms.

The demand follows an incident at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday, when GCC dog-catching personnel reportedly began capturing strays around 11.30 pm. The operation allegedly triggered panic among residents, as dogs started barking and ran through the neighbourhood. The situation escalated after three puppies, claimed to be around 3-3.5 months old, were caught during the drive. Animal activists prevented the corporation vehicle from moving further, and demanded to see the dogs that were caught. Following a brief argument between activists and the GCC staff, the police intervened, and the puppies were released.

Speaking to TNIE, animal activist E Martina said, “As per rules, puppies should be caught for sterilisation only after they turn six months old. However, GCC staff caught three puppies that are younger than six months during the midnight drive. Though it is based on a complaint, we urge the corporation to stop conducting dog-catching operations at midnight.”