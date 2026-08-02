Moderate rain, thunderstorm likely in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall across the country during August and the latter half of the southwest monsoon season, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a comparatively favourable rainfall pattern, particularly in the coastal districts.

Moderate rainfall is expected over Chennai and neighbouring districts during the weekend, with light to moderate evening thunderstorms forecast for the city.

According to the IMD’s seasonal outlook, the northern coastal and southern coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during August, while northern interior and southern interior TN are expected to receive normal rainfall. The Western Ghats districts, however, are likely to record below-normal rainfall.

The outlook comes even as parts of southern Tamil Nadu have begun August with intense rainfall. Data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, showed Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded 294.4 mm during a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday -- the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Oothu received 270 mm and Kakkachi, 190 mm, while several stations in Kanniyakumari, Theni, Coimbatore and Tenkasi recorded rainfall ranging between 80 mm and 140 mm. Of the 620 rain gauge stations monitored across the state, 160 recorded measurable rainfall.