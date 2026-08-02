TN man out on bail after killing daughter last year stabs wife at her workplace, arrested

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, who was arrested last year on charges of murdering his seven-year-old daughter and enlarged on bail, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly barged into a bank in Kilpauk and stabbed his wife, a cashier, with a sharp weapon in front of the staff and customers, leaving her seriously injured.

The victim, Rebecca (30) was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Police said Sathish entered the Kilpauk bank branch on Saturday afternoon and attacked Rebecca while she was on duty. He was taken into custody soon after.

Sources said Sathish, a resident of Ekangipuram in Ayanavaram fell in love with Rebecca and got married, but was living separately for many months now following frequent domestic disputes.

According to the police, Sathish was arrested in July last year on charges of killing the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Steffi Rose. Investigators had said that after a quarrel with Rebecca, he took the child to a hotel in Alandur, slit her throat and later attempted suicide. He was arrested after recovering from his injuries and was sent to judicial custody.