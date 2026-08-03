46-year-old rapes woman after luring her with film offer, held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man allegedly raped an actor after luring her with promises of acting opportunities. He also extorted Rs 2 lakh and 91 grams of gold jewellery from her by threatening to release the video of the assault. Police arrested him on Saturday. Efforts are on to trace another suspect who is absconding.

The woman is a 38-year-old from K K Nagar who has acted in films and television serials. She came into contact with the accused, Sheik Muthaleef, in 2025, when he allegedly introduced himself as the owner of a private firm that organised award functions.

He allegedly invited her to one such event a few months ago and promised to honour her with an award and provide more acting opportunities. Police said he later took her to a location, raped her, and recorded a video of the crime, using which he extorted Rs 2 lakh and about 90 grams of gold jewellery.

Based on the victim’s complaint last week, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.