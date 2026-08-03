Art flowing in the AIR: The 69th anniversary celebration of PSBB Group of Schools

Even before stepping into Kamarajar Arangam on Friday, the celebration of arts and culture had already begun on the sidelines. The foyer buzzed with students in costumes rehearsing their final steps, teachers hurried between dressing areas, and parents stood in a corner catching one last glimpse of their little ones before the grand showcase. By the time the auditorium doors opened, every seat had been claimed by eager families, alumni, faculty members and students, for Abhinaya 2026, the 69th anniversary celebration of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Group of Schools. Hosted by the Nungambakkam campus on July 31 and the KK Nagar campus on August 1, the annual event revolved around the theme ‘Kaatrin Mozhi’ (The Language of Air), interpreting the founder Dr (Mrs) YG Parthasarathy’s philosophy of AIR — Accountability, Integrity and Responsibility — through diverse music, dance and theatre performances.

The celebration was graced by Padma Shri recipients and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (the RaGa sisters) on the opening day, while Subhasree Thanickachalam, creative head at Ragamalika TV, music analyst, curator and presenter, was the chief guest on Saturday.