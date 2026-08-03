Madurai Panthers ready to rule

Confidence. That is what Madurai Panthers skipper Anirudh Sita Ram and coach KB Arun Karthik are exuding ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) that begins on August 4 in Dindigul. Arun, who has played for Madurai in the past and has been part of the title-winning team, will be donning the role as a coach this season. “We have a good team that has the right amount of experience and youth in its ranks. We have a bunch of youngsters who have done well at the U19 level and experienced players like Gurjapneet Singh, NS Chaturved, M Karthik, G Periyaswamy. We have KB (Arun Karthik) as a coach who knows the team’s brand of cricket. So we are confident of a good show,” said Anirudh.

Madurai team also has a new owner, Palani Gurusamy, who has been a cricket aficionado, admiring the likes of Viv Richards and Kapil Dev. He launched the team jersey on Saturday in the presence of TJ Srinivasaraj, president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). “I did not have any particular team in mind. I got to know about Madurai’s availability for purchasing. Plus, my hometown is near Madurai. So, it suited my thoughts well. We immediately jumped into discussion and then struck a deal,” said Palani, adding he may also invest in a kabaddi team in the near future.