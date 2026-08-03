Watch & learn: 300 Chennai government school kids revisit 2026 FIFA World Cup

CHENNAI: Around 300 children from 10 different government schools saw footage which had defining moments of the FIFA World Cup at the Tagore Film Centre here on Monday.

The screening of the World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico, was done as part of grassroot football program Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) and data engineering firm LatentView Analytics’s joint initiative to encourage children to learn what goes behind an elite footballer’s mind. Through a curated screening of memorable passages of play from the tournament, the students relived the spectacular goals of Kylian Mbappé, the magic of Lionel Messi and the artistry of Lamine Yamal on the big screen. Additionally, coaches from two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC showed what it takes to compete at the highest level.