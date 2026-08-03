Where have the Pandi squares gone?

One might argue that most neighbourhoods have a playground or park, which is true. However, most playgrounds are taken over by older children and parks have become the sanctum of the elderly who object to noise and running around or a flying ball. Even those available may not be always easily accessible for young children. It simply is not as easy as stepping out of your home. Children who gather to play often, have little else in common — different ages, different schools, different social backgrounds. The game becomes the reason to build communities.

Play needs not only playgrounds, but places where children are allowed to linger. A corner where they can pause after school. A street that is not immediately hostile. A bit of shade where one can sit and talk. A courtyard where the adults do not have to constantly say, “Don’t run”. These are not spectacular spaces, but ordinary and almost invisible ones. And childhood has always made use of the ordinary.

These spaces do not require expensive equipments. It can limit play. Unlike a swing or a slide, an open ground or a spreading tree invites invention. It can be a house, a fort, a shop, a battlefield, a cricket ground, a kingdom. Children just need space, time, and company.

Perhaps what we have lost is not only land, but tolerance. The tolerance for noise, chalk marks, dust, quarrels that are forgotten in five minutes, balls that stray into verandas, and children who take up space without a defined purpose. We have become very good at assigning use. But play slips through all neat categories. It thrives where a place is allowed to be a little undefined.