Why ‘route thala’ culture continues to fuel student violence in Chennai

CHENNAI: A week ago, 18-year-old Nitheesh Kumar and a 17-year-old boy were attacked with knives allegedly by a group of armed college students inside the subway connecting Chennai Central metro and the suburban railway station.

The attack, police said, was the latest chapter in a long-standing rivalry between students commuting on the Gummidipoondi and Tiruttani railway routes. The July 27 incident led to the arrest of eight students on charges of attempted murder.

It was the third such clash reported in the city in just over two weeks. Earlier three students were arrested after a clash at Guindy railway station on July 20, while a Presidency College student was attacked by another student on July 8.

‘Route thala’

Police officers investigating such cases said they all trace back to ‘route thala’, a phenomenon considered unique to Chennai. It revolves around students asserting dominance over the bus or suburban train routes they use to commute between home and college.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer who investigated the 2024 murder of a 20-year-old Presidency College student, allegedly at the hands of Pachaiyappa’s College students, said the motive behind such attacks is often impossible to pin down.