17-year-old ends life after dad’s death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her relative’s house in Choolaimedu on Sunday. The girl and her elder brother hailed from Tiruvannamalai. Preliminary inquiries revealed that their father died by suicide last December, following which their mother got remarried.

On Saturday night, her uncle and brother had left for their district for work. The next day, she reportedly called her uncle and spoke about her inability to come to terms with her father’s death. Alarmed, the uncle informed the neighbours, who rushed to the house and found her dead.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)