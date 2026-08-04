CM Vijay visits Saint-Gobain, Renault plants

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday visited two of the state’s flagship manufacturing facilities in Kancheepuram district, underscoring his government’s focus on manufacturing, skill development and industrial sustainability.

At the Saint-Gobain glass manufacturing complex at the SIPCOT industrial park in Sriperumbudur, Vijay reviewed the production of float, coated, laminated and fire-resistant glass, and toured the plant’s robotic handling systems. Company executives also briefed him on sustainability initiatives, including rainwater harvesting, urban forestry, a butterfly garden and the Centre of Excellence.

Vijay interacted with students enrolled in the company’s Learn While Earn programme, run in partnership with the Nettur Technical Training Foundation, which combines technical education with on-the-job training and employment opportunities for economically disadvantaged youth.

The CM later visited Renault’s vehicle manufacturing plant at Oragadam, inspecting the assembly and quality assurance lines before personally driving the new Renault Duster on the facility’s long test track.