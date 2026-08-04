Firm owner held as accountant’s death altered to culpable homicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have altered the case relating to the death of a 23-year-old accountant from abetment of suicide to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim, Akash, jumped from the fourth floor of a travel company’s office in Anna Nagar while trying to evade assault over suspected misappropriation of `40 lakh on Sunday. He succumbed to injuries later in the day.

Police said the travel firm owner, Sukumar (57) was initially arrested on August 1 on charges of abetment of suicide and was released on bail on Saturday. Following Akash’s death, police invoked the more serious charge, re-arrested Sukumar on Sunday and produced him before a court.

According to police, Akash was confined to a room on the fourth floor and questioned by Sukumar and two lawyers over the suspected fraud.

Police said efforts are under way to trace the two lawyers who are absconding. Akash’s sister has demanded the immediate arrest of the two accused before accepting his body. The financial misappropriation will be investigated separately after the death probe is completed.