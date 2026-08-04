GCC releases list of top 100 property tax defaulters

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to improve tax recovery, the city corporation has published the names of top 100 property tax defaulters on its official website. Together, they owe the civic body Rs 31.39 crore, with individual arrears ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 4.87 crore.

The latest list for the first half of 2026-27 shows a significant change from the previous list released for the second half of 2025-26. More than 50 property owners who were among the biggest defaulters earlier have dropped off the list after clearing or substantially reducing their dues. However, an almost equal number of new defaulters have entered the top 100.

Topping the latest list is IG3 Infra Limited, which owes Rs 4.87 crore in property tax. A senior corporation official said the tax demand was revised after an objection was raised that the property had not been assessed based on its actual built-up area and usage. The assessment was revised on June 4. “The company has made a part payment and sought clarifications from GCC. Action is being taken to collect the entire tax amount from them,” the official said.

Ceedeeyes Standard Towers Pvt Ltd, which topped the previous defaulters’ list with Rs 2.42 crore in dues, is now second with pending arrears of Rs 2.30 crore. The other names in the list include Ranga Pillai (Rs 2.22 crore), PT Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust (Rs 1.23 crore) and Walfs Infra India Pvt Ltd (Rs 1.09 crore).