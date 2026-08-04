Nine Express trains to be short-terminated to facilitate Egmore redevelopment work

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling to and from Egmore will face major changes this month due to station redevelopment works. The Southern Railway, in a release, said nine Express trains will temporarily originate from or terminate at Tambaram and Mambalam stations instead of Chennai Egmore between August 5 and 20.

Two Express trains - the Ahmedabad-Tiruchirappalli Weekly Special Express and the Tiruchirappalli-Ahmedabad Weekly Special Express - will be temporarily diverted from their regular routes. In addition, three EMU services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram starting at 11.20 pm, 11.40 pm and 11.59 pm will be fully cancelled.

Five EMU services will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. Three EMU services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram scheduled to leave Chennai Beach at 11.20 pm, 11.40 pm and 11.59 pm, and two EMU services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach leaving at 11 pm and 11.40 pm, have been fully cancelled. Three more EMU services running between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram.