PM's failed sexist tactic

The disproportionate attacks on women protestors are deeply concerning, but they do not occur within a vacuum. The police brutality at Jantar Mantar included the use of pellets, which was first practised in Kashmir. Police brutality itself is extant in India, and Tamil Nadu is no exception. The muzzling of free speech is also not new, and that a minor has been persecuted extra-legally for the same, is one more clear death knell for our civic liberties. In a democracy, a politician may feel personally hurt by criticism, as any human being would be, but no state apparatus would be galvanised in response — and neither would citizenry be encouraged to turn on one another. To hound and to destroy women is a classic war tactic, but here one war, at least, has always been against women.

So, the rage of women is ancient, and sometimes it is expressed in vitriol that is unrefined, but it is no less wise. The young adults of this country, and soon-to-be-adults, who put their necks on the line at Jantar Mantar and beyond are its bravest citizens today.

However they have phrased it, they have spoken truth to power, directly. The demand for meaningful change has not been this strongly, collectively, advocated for in years.