Four hijack luxury car over money dispute, held in Chennai

CHENNAI: An automobile dealer and three others were arrested on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday for allegedly hijacking a luxury car over a financial dispute near St Thomas Mount the previous night. Besides recovering the stolen vehicle, the police impounded another car, allegedly used in the crime.

After being told by his uncle, who runs a workshop in Kolathur, Abhikash (21) of Anna Nagar was on Tuesday night driving down to Nanganallur to deliver a BMW car back to its owner after service.