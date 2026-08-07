Search on for missing RBI employee in Adyar river

CHENNAI: Firefighters are searching for a 30-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee who went missing in Adyar river on Wednesday night. Police said S Mohankumar was employed at the RBI office in Parrys.

He had invested around Rs 60 lakh in online trading in April, including Rs 30 lakh obtained through a bank loan and another Rs 30 lakh borrowed from friends. He allegedly incurred substantial losses, leaving him under severe financial and emotional stress over the past few days.

Mohankumar was last seen on the bridge across the Adyar river in Kotturpuram on Wednesday night. Passers-by alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services.

A team from the Nandanam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The search continued until midnight and resumed on Thursday morning. Kotturpuram police have registered a case.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, seek help at TN helpline 104 or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide prevention helpline)