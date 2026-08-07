Turmeric trick fails, over 100 kg of ganja sent through India Post seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police busted a network trafficking ganja from Odisha to Chennai using India Post parcels and seized 156 kg of the contraband from three persons.

Based on specific intelligence that Venkata Subramanian, a Tamil Nadu native residing in Odisha, was transporting ganja for distribution in Tambaram, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing kept him under surveillance.

Around 3.20 am on August 4, police intercepted a car near the Sirugalathur fish market and arrested Venkata Subramanian (37), Suman (27) of Pallavaram, and Vigneshwaran (22) of Thanjavur. They seized 55 kg of ganja from the vehicle.

During inquiry, Subramanian revealed that he had sent seven postal parcels containing ganja from Odisha to Suman. Police recovered the parcels from the Pallavaram post office and seized an additional 101 kg of the ganja. It was revealed that ganja had been sprinkled with turmeric powder to mask its odour. A case was registered under NDPS Act.