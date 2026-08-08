Anusha Swamy brings pole dancing into Chennai's mainstream

I imagine it must feel like rewriting the law of gravity instead of obeying it. The pole, I imagine, as an anchor and as an axis around which the entire world would come to turn when one spins. The spinning, I think, must also feel like stepping into the eye of a storm where everything outside blurs into lines of light. The music playing in the background would pull every muscle into action, as though each beat was guiding the body through sound waves. I imagine that hanging upside down from the pole would replace the fear of falling with the certainty that the body knows exactly what it needs to do.

Every ascent carries the quiet triumph of overcoming weight, every release a thrill, and every graceful descent, the satisfaction of returning to earth on one’s own terms. I imagine it as a conversation without words, a dance where strength disguises in elegance and one’s calloused grip tells stories of strain.

All of this, embodied by more than 60 dancers across a single stage of 13 poles, is how I imagine the upcoming pole dance show — ‘Becoming’ by The Pole Camp, Chennai. Its founder, Anusha Swamy, believes that the show, a first of its kind, is a stepping stone for her students, some of whom have been learning the performance art from her for more than two or three years.