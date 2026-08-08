Beyond Frontiers Trust sets to bridge the healthcare gap in the Javadhu Hills

Almost a year later, the team — comprising 16 senior medical professionals, including two paediatricians, one paediatric neurologist, three gynaecologists, three physicians, two pharmacists, and two diagnosticians — has spread to 150 of the 229 accessible villages, touching 4,000 lives. Diagnosing patients for diabetes, hypertension, thyroid diseases, polyarthritis, kidney diseases, cervix, and breast cancers early enough, the doctors screen “anywhere between 200 and 250 patients in one session of the two held on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings,” notes Dr Chandrasekar.

Having completed 18 camps to date, some under the strategic advice of Srinivasan Services Trust, a CSR arm of TVS Motors, Beyond Frontiers Trust conducted a celebration in the city on Wednesday at MMA Management Centre.

Simultaneously, the trust is also digitising all medical records so that the people of the hills, the malaialis, can visit nearby hospitals for treatment. In addition to setting up a community nutrition kitchen that serves a cluster of villages. It aims to provide young children and pregnant mothers with food high in nutritional supplements in order to fight anaemia and protein-calorie malnutrition. “Anaemia is rampant in the region. Women go through menopause at the age of 39, and by this time they would have had four children,” flags Dr Chandrasekar.